Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Pikowsky's avatar
Paul Pikowsky
1d

A tough subject handled well. Many thanks for bringing it up. It might help to remind people that the native Americans didn't treat each other much better than they did the European colonists and settlers. And Europeans have a history of treating each other in a similar way. And so we all hope to struggle to do and be better.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Greenfield
Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
1d

My house is about a mile from the location where the 38 Dakota war criminals were hung. War criminals is exactly what they were...and Lincoln was too kind in sparing so many who aided and abetted those who were hung. After the hangings the Dakota were expelled from the state of Minnesota. Sadly, they have not only been allowed to return, but the narrative pushed by Democrats is that THEY were innocent victims. Governor Walz, ever the DEI panderer, actually turned over a State Park containing the graves of innocents settlers killed in the Dakota massacres to the TRIBE! Meanwhile in Minneapolis, the city is turning over its oldest dog park to the Dakota based on the claim that there are Dakota graves there. Research conducted by the city found no evidence of any burials there, let alone Dakota graves. Lincoln was a great man....but at times he erred in being too compassionate toward those who deserved harsh judgement for their actions.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Daniel Greenfield and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture