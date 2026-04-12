When Al Sharpton celebrated the 35th anniversary of his hate group and shakedown operation, the National Action Network, which has been linked to the killings of at least 9 people in various hate crimes, presidential hopefuls celebrated with him.



Former Vice President Kamala Harris, still Sharpton’s favorite after her previous pledge at the National Action Network to implement racial reparations, was there, as were former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, hoping to compensate for his notoriously poor performance with black voters, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both Jewish, Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Ro Khanna, continuing his tour of anti-semitic influencers, and Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland.



Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the nephew of racist professor Leonard Jeffries whom Sharpton had defended after his antisemitic remarks, made his third appearance addressing NAN. Around 30 years ago, New York Times editor A.M. Rosenthal, had referred to the “Sharpton Albatross” for Democrats. “Sharpton. He talked about ‘diamond merchants’’ in Crown Heights and admires Louis Farrakhan and Leonard Jeffries, the local academic anti-Semite. He is the Sharpton who built his career as the race-trouble equivalent of the ambulance chaser. He remains what he always has been — racial dynamite, carrying his own matches.”

These days, Sharpton and Jeffries aren’t the party’s albatross, they’re the party.



Despite Sharpton’s history of antisemitism and his role in the Crown Heights Pogrom, the only pogrom in American history, Gov. Josh Shapiro, the most prominent Jewish contender, showed up to kiss Rev Al’s ring. And despite Sharpton’s infamous remark that, “We taught philosophy and astrology and mathematics before Socrates and them Greek homos ever got around to it”, Buttigieg, a gay man whose origins go back to a Greek island colony, came to him. Perhaps Buttigieg can ask Sharpton for some of his thoughts on philosophy and mathematics.



People used to call Sharpton a clown, but the former clown has made clowns of the party.



Recent media profiles mentioning the 35th anniversary of the National Action Network fail to delve into why it is 35 years old.

And more specifically why it was founded in 1991.



1991 was the year of the Crown Heights Pogrom when violent mobs assaulted Jews in the streets of the Brooklyn neighborhood. The race riot was the culmination of racists associated with Sharpton’s hate group harassing and even violently assaulting Korean grocers and violent confrontations with Italian-Americans in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. (The only rainbow in Sharpton’s coalition was the sheer number of ethnicities and races that he and his racist cronies hated.)



Sharpton’s activism had been built around the National Youth Movement which he formed in protest of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, an organization associated with MLK, suspending Jesse Jackson for sleazy shenanigans like diverting money to his own organization.



Sharpton’s National Youth Movement was funded by Bayard Rustin, a gay socialist leader and former Communist, and was meant to help inner city children, but helped only one morbidly obese inner city child. In 1989, Sharpton was indicted on tax evasion charges and was also accused of embezzling $250,000 from the NYM and having ties to the Genovese crime family.



Prosecutors claimed that Sharpton’s civil rights group was actually there to promote records in a tangled plot involving songs from a member of the Jackson family (the musical Jackson family, not the political one), boxing, the mafia’s involvement in the music industry all while possibly serving as an FBI informant, while holding lavish fundraisers at the Waldorf.



But a jury let him off the hook and the riots that followed made him a ‘civil rights leader’. Jesse Jackson could threaten corporations, but only Sharpton could threaten to set a city on fire.



The newly formed National Action Network went to war against various racial enemies including a Harlem store named ‘Freddy’s Fashion Mart’. The protests against the man whom Sharpton called a “white interloper” climaxed in mass murder when one of the racist protesters at rallies where members of the mob had chanted “kill the Jew bastards” and “burn down the Jew store and its employees and customers” went inside, told the black employees to leave, and set the place on fire, killing 7 people, 5 of them Latino women. Morris Powell, who had been on trial for breaking a Korean woman’s head during a previous protest, had headed the National Action Network’s Buy Black committee. Powell had chanted, “Don’t give the Jew a dime”, outside the store and praised the killer as, “A Black Man who struggled for his people to be free.”



This is what nearly every White House contender are paying tribute to.



The recent death of Jesse Jackson, the dean of race baiting profiteers whom Sharpton deems his mentor, has set off a gold rush with members of the Jackson family and assorted Jackson imitators, the greatest of whom remains by far Sharpton, trying to claim a pound of his legacy.



That is only fitting since Jackson came to prominence by lying that he had cradled the dying MLK in his arms and heard his last words, before parading around for reporters and politicians with a suspiciously red dyed outfit that was supposed to be the murdered civil rights leader’s blood. In that spirit, Sharpton is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the National Action Network by moving the organization into an abandoned firehouse turned theater and calling it the ‘House of Justice Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Workshop’. A step up from Sharpton’s old National Youth Movement digs in a building reportedly owned by a lieutenant in the Genovese crime family.



The merger of the Jesse Jackson and Sharpton networks was overseen by Jesse Jackson Jr, a former Congressman and convicted criminal, now running for Congress again after serving time for making off with $750,000 in campaign cash and spending over $10,000 on Michael Jackson memorabilia, including $8,500 on two fedoras, not to mention $800 on a mink cashmere cape.



You can’t have justice without a mink cashmere suit.



The Rev. Al, who started out in track suits to look like a man of the streets before pivoting to bespoke Italian suits, would understand. One of the functions of the National Action Network was reportedly paying money into a company known as Rev. Als Productions which owned the suits.



A generation later this convoluted arrangement has White House contenders on their knees. And Jesse Jackson Jr, a man who, unlike Sharpton, went to jail for his financial shenanigans, can only hope to learn the business of social justice at the feet of a true master of the trade.



After $1.8 million in debt, former Rep. Jackson Jr. got out of prison and despite only being 52-years-old went back to living off taxpayers with $138,400 in workers’ comp and Social Security Disability Insurance after having been diagnosed with depression. He told reporters he wasn’t sure when he might get a job. If the House (or the Big House) don’t work out, there’s Al.



Sharpton used to taunt black Democrat politicians as “yellow n___s”, but he long ago turned into just another adjunct of the party politics he claimed to despise. The next incarnation of the race baiting sleaze that gave us Jackson, Sharpton and BLM will give us something even worse.



If yesterday’s terrorist is tomorrow’s politician, tomorrow’s politician will be bumped off by tomorrow’s terrorist. Sharpton wrecked enough lives to become a political kingmaker, but he’s also irrelevant outside the cigar bars and fundraisers that attract top Democrats, corporate lobbyists and no one else. Every Democrat kisses his ring, but there’s no power left in it.



Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.