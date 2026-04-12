Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Steve Jacoby's avatar
Steve Jacoby
5dEdited

The fact that the Dems have stooped to kowtowing to this race baiting thief and con man is despicable. Sharpton has lived a life of evil actions, which he butresses by always playing the race card. It is impossible to follow or vote for a party that lionizes Sharpton. For shame!

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
5d

Just as an aside- you might not like Bayard Rustin because he was a communist, but he was an avid supporter of Israel, and a friend to the Jewish People.

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