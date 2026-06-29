Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
5h

Indeed. Sadly every nation seems in need of this lesson. Imagine if both the US and Europe had barred Muslim immigration and even visitation, how much less terrorism and crime we would have in our countries. Similarly, imagine if Israel had not repeatedly chosen to accommodate Islamic terror but had instead expelled the entire Palestinian population from Gaza in 2005? There would have been no October 7.

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George Williams Unsupervised's avatar
George Williams Unsupervised
2h

100%! There is no "living with Islam" in our midst. There is only existential friction. The sooner our political betters realize the threat of Islam to themselves, that they cannot control the Islamic vote, and as soon as the Muslims become a majority, they discard their Leftist "ally," and install a Muslim candidate, the less likely they will continue importing these people into our country. Maybe I am just naive, thinking the Left will recognize a threat to their own lives and prosperity. They don't understand their own lack of knowledge of economics, history, or human psychology.

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