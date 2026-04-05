Every March 25th, the UN commemorates its ‘International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members’ while trying not to discuss who is kidnapping them.

The ‘International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members’ commemorates the day when Alec Collett, a UN Information Center director, was kidnapped by a Hezbollah front group on March 25th, 1985, in Lebanon. He was held hostage and then a video was released of him being hanged. His remains were eventually recovered in Lebanon in 2009.

Earlier this March, Israel was accused of ‘kidnapping’ his alleged Hezbollah abductor in order to get information about the remains of an Israeli abductee. The UN did not express any appreciation for this long delayed act of justice, instead it went on condemning Israel, while aiding and covering up for the Islamic terrorists who are killing and kidnapping its own people.

This ‘International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members’, the UN admitted that 73 of its ‘detained’ staff members are being held by the Yemeni Shiite Islamic terrorist group known as the Houthis. Last year one of the UN detainees died in custody of the terrorists. (Unlike every Israeli air strike on Islamic terrorists, this received almost no media coverage.)

On March 18th, 2026, a week ahead of the commemoration of the 73 UN hostages being held by the Houthis in Yemen, the United Nations released its latest Yemen Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan calling for $2.16 billion in aid for Yemen. The UN had already admitted 8 years ago that their ‘aid’ was being stolen by the Houthi Islamic terrorists.

The UN led a campaign that poured billions to save Yemen from a fake famine. Since the famine began, Yemen’s population shot up from 30 million to 41.8 million. And the Houthis were able to deploy drones and rockets that held the U.S. Navy at bay as Biden provided $768 million in aid to Yemen even though the Islamic terrorists were firing missiles at U.S. Navy vessels.

The Trump administration sharply cut aid to Yemen, but the UN is still funding its kidnappers. As it always has.

‘International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members’ was born when Collett, an UNRWA activist for the ‘Palestinians’ was kidnapped by Hezbollah and eventually sold to and killed by the ‘Palestinians’ in whose cause he and the United Nations had labored.

Collett’s original abductors went by Islamic Jihad or the Organization of the Oppressed on Earth, both names used by Hezbollah, a Shiite Islamic terrorist group, to kidnap and kill Americans and Britons. Hezbollah members then sold Collett for $25,000 to the ‘Revolutionary Organization of Socialist Muslims’, a name used by the Abu Nidal Organization, a terrorist group originating out of Saudi Arabia and founded by the son of the ‘Richest Man in Palestine’, which had split off from the PLO over its refusal to extend its terrorism from Americans, Britons and Israelis to fellow Muslims in Jordan. The ‘Palestinian’ Islamic terrorist group then murdered Collett.

The ‘Palestinian’ terrorists disregarded a plea from the President of the UN Staff Union that Collett had come to Lebanon to “help alleviate the plight of Palestinian refugees” on behalf of UNRWA and to release him for the “sake of the Palestinian refugees to whom he is a friend”.

Collett and the UN may have been friends of the Islamic terrorists who use the name ‘Palestinians’, but they still coldly hung him, taped the killing and sent the pictures around.

Former UN Under-Secretary General Marrack Goulding, a fellow Brit, claimed that he had “regularly asked Yasir Arafat to use his influence to get Collett released or his death confirmed… Arafat regularly said that he would see what he could do but never produced any results.”

That didn’t stop the UN from continuing to prop up Arafat and his terrorism entity.

The UN named Collett an “honorary director” and held annual commemorations while carefully avoiding naming the cause in which he had been killed. The UN’s press releases typically describe him being kidnapped by “armed men” of no denomination or cause. Specific organization names like “Islamic Jihad” and “Revolutionary Organization of Socialist Muslims” aren’t mentioned, nor are the causes like Iran’s Shiite Jihadis or ‘Palestinian’ Islamic terrorists.

Instead, the UN dedicated its full resources to fulfilling the wishes of the murderers of its own staffer while suppressing any information about the identity of the kidnappers and killers.

The UN’s latest ‘International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members’ was marked by a complaint that the Houthi Islamic Jihadis backed by Iran who control Yemen had raised the number of abducted UN staffers from 52 to 73. Considering that the Houthis, whose motto is “Death to America, Death to Israel and a Curse on the Jews”, have been holding some UN personnel for 5 years, there would be no reason for them not to increase their holdings.

The UN helped the Houthis fake a famine which enriched both the international organization and the Islamic terrorists, and forced an end to the Saudi campaign against the Houthis as the terrorists and their western collaborators spread videos of sick kids across social media with the hashtag #YemenFamine. That fake famine became the prototype for the fake Gaza famine once again executed by the United Nations in collaboration with a Muslim terrorist organization.

The media claimed that 85,000 children had starved to death in Yemen even as the country’s population increased by 30%. And even though the UN’s famine lie had saved the Houthis, the Islamic terrorists ungratefully went on robbing the UN, seizing its food deliveries and reselling them to buy weapons, and kidnapping and killing the UN’s employees.

The UN’s World Food Programme, the same organization that faked the Gaza famine, complained in 2018 that the Houthis were stealing the food and warned that it would stop sending aid. “It’s a disgrace, criminal, it’s wrong, and it needs to end,” it warned.

Eight years later, the United Nations is still complaining about how the Houthis are mistreating them and taking advantage of them and still sending them billions in aid. Meanwhile Israel, the one country that the UN condemns more than any other, is the one that has punished the Houthis for their terrorism and obtained a measure of justice for the murder of Alec Collett.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.