Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Mike Bond's avatar
Mike Bond
13h

The United Nations long ago became a worthless institution whose work is anathema to Western civilization. It should be given due notice and evicted from NYC.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
13h

Not only is it time to defund the UN and expel them from NYC...but it is time to stop having sympathy for UN employees who get kidnapped. If you work for what is obviously a corrupt organization, you kind of get what you deserve.

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