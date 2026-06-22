Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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FreedomFighter
12h

As Muslims invade our country and Islam, with its Sharia Law, gains an (elected) foothold in American cities, it is wise to remember: Those that do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. History has shown the consequences of attempting to deal with Muslims (Donald, are you listening?).

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