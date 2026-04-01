Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura's avatar
Laura
5d

Europeans find it easy to justify killing a 25-year-old deeply traumatized rape victim, raped at the hands of the migrants the government itself invited in. Yet find it morally reprehensible to execute terrorists who murder the innocent. Sick.

Reply
Share
Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
5d

Justice is essential and this is the ONLY Way to achieve it.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture