Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
1d

This is important historical context and raises the question of whether not only sanctuary city policies should be banned, but whether those individuals and organizations who sponsored them should be charged with treason, stripped of citizenship and deported as well..including native born Americans. If a Native born American engages in treason against their country on behalf of citizens of another country, they have forfeited their citizenship and should be deported to that country!

Reply
Share
Richgard's avatar
Richgard
1d

Pope Lol, or Prevost as he was then, was part of this and hasn’t changed in forty years. He might as well destroy the Sistine chapel because Christian art is haram and turn it into a mosque for his new friends.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture