The nation building experiments in Afghanistan and Iraq were obviously doomed when their new 2004 and 2005 ‘constitutions’ declared them to be Islamic nations based on Islamic law. Sectarianism, tribal violence and terrorism soon tore them apart.

Our latest experiment in nation building, trying to create a ‘Palestinian’ state in Gaza, looks no better after the ‘Board of Peace’ assembled a slate of PLO officials to administer Gaza, and the terrorist group, which operates under the name of the ‘Palestinian Authority’ and now claims to be the ‘State of Palestine’, announced its draft constitution.

The 162 constitutional articles spread out over the 50 pages promise everything from a “right to environment” to the “right to mental health” and even claim that “practicing sport is a right for every person”, as a distraction from what the document really is and what it’s trying to prop up.

The ‘Palestinian’ constitution declares that “the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) remains the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people” until the “right of return” by which it means its anticipated invasion, occupation, genocide, and destruction of Israel.

The PLO is saying that it doesn’t intend to have actual binding elections (Abbas was last elected in 2005) until Israel is destroyed. And then we ought to take its word that the international terrorist organization which had been conducting unity talks with Hamas under Chinese and Russian auspices will suddenly become democratic.

There however probably still won’t be legitimate elections because Article 11 of its constitution states that “the establishment of the State of Palestine does not diminish the status of the Palestine Liberation Organization as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.”

If the PLO is “the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people”, then the promises of “free and fair elections” in Article 17 and elsewhere in its constitution are worthless. There can be elections, but only the PLO can legitimately rule.

The ‘State of Palestine’ like the ‘Palestinian Authority’ is just a facade for the PLO. And the Islamic-Marxist terror group doesn’t intend to give up power. Ever.

Peace is no more to be expected from the PLO than democracy.

Congress voted to cut off funding to the PLO under the Taylor Force Act, named after a non-Jewish Iraq War vet who was stabbed to death in Israel by a Muslim terrorist who was funded through the PLO’s ‘Pay-for-Slay program. Since then the PLO was caught lying that it ended ‘Pay-for-Slay’ when it actually just disguised the payments to terrorists and their families.

PLO leaders including Abbas and Hussein Al-Sheikh, his VP and potential successor, with whom Steven Witkoff met, have said that they will never stop the ‘Pay-for-Slay’ program.

Their constitution doubles down on it, vowing to “provide protection and care for the families of martyrs… and those released from the occupation prisons.” This translates into over $300 million in annual payments to terrorists and their families to incentivize more terrorist attacks.

And that means there’s no sign of the terrorism coming to an end even if Israel disappears.

What kind of ‘state’ does the PLO intend to create using the backing of the UK, the UN, Canada, much of Europe and billions of dollars in donor money from the U.S., Japan and the world?

“Islam is the official religion in the State of Palestine,” its constitution states and the “principles of Islamic Sharia are a primary source for legislation.” However, it also says ambiguously that “Christianity has its status in Palestine”. What status is that? The status assigned to Christians and Jews by Islamic Sharia law as an inferior minority group subservient to Muslims.

(The Jews aren’t mentioned because the assumption is they’ll all be dead under ‘Palestine’.)

This throws out the promises of gender equality and “race, gender, color, religion, belief” elsewhere in its constitution. The ‘State of Palestine’ is planned as an Islamic theocracy. The principles of Islam reject equality of gender and religion. And ‘Palestine’s’ constitution also rejects equality of race.

Every state official is obligated to take an oath that begins with, “I swear by Allah to be faithful to the homeland and its independence, and to preserve the unity and safety of its territory, and to protect its national and pan-Arab components.” Other parts of the Constitution clarify that “Palestine is part of the Arab homeland, and the Palestinian Arab people are part of the Arab nation” and that it will protect “its authentic Arab character”. There was never a ‘Palestinian’ people. The entire thing was an Arab Muslim false flag to drive out the Jewish minority.

The ‘Palestine’ constitution is a supremacist Arab Muslim document whose core principles, the ones from which it derives its laws and to which its rulers take their oaths, is to maintain the power of Islam over non-Muslims and the power of Arabs over non-Arabs, in an endless war.

We’re not building a nation, we’re building an Islamic terrorist movement at war with us.

The “pan-Arab” part of that means that ‘Palestine’ is one component in a larger regional war to assert Islamic and Arab supremacy over the entire region until it is united into one great Islamic ‘Ummah’. This is the same thing that Al Qaeda and ISIS (not to mention the Muslim Brotherhood, whose arm in Gaza is Hamas) are fighting for. Destroying Israel is not about ‘Palestinian’ statehood, but about securing another link in the chain of a pan-Arabist Ummah.

That’s why Yasser Arafat, the founder of the PLO, declared that “the question of borders doesn’t interest us… from the Arab standpoint, we mustn’t talk about borders. Palestine is nothing but a drop in an enormous ocean. Our nation is the Arabic nation that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea and beyond it—the PLO is fighting Israel in the name of Pan-Arabism.”

Every PLO official will be expected to swear to take part in not just a war against Israel, but a giant ‘Jihad’ to impose Arab Islamic rule over North Africa, the Middle East and parts beyond.

(Some Pan-Arabists envisioned Spain and parts of Europe as other areas of their lost empire.)

That is what its fake ‘constitution’ with its false promises of equality and a right to sport, mental health and environment is meant to fool us into funding. This is what we’re really paying for.

We don’t have to keep ‘nation building’ Islamic terrorist states while believing that somehow this time, for the first time ever, it will all work out. There is now a report that the United States has pledged “over $1 billion” to ‘rebuild’ Gaza. The only thing we’ll be building is an Islamic terrorist state in which Christians are an oppressed minority and Jews are corpses, that is dedicated to waging war against the world.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.