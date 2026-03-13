Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
12h

There is no such thing as a peaceful observant Muslim. Those Muslims who avoid violence are actually like fallen Catholics who get abortions. The true nature of Islam...is violent Jihad...and there is mechanism for reform in Islam. That is why the cult of Mohammed is simply not compatible with any pluralistic and tolerant society.

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C Thims's avatar
C Thims
1h

Islam is not a religion. It’s a battle plan.

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