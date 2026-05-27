Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Drue Brainard's avatar
Drue Brainard
11h

What a great article. You are spot on and have such good ability to “cut to the chase.” Thanks for all your hard work and efforts to educate with truth. 👍

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
11h

It is sadly true that the only Muslim converts I know of are people who could be described similarly as lost and suffering mental breakdown before doing so. Sadly, academics seem to follow this belief by demonstrating with Islam the principle that some ideas are so absurd that only an intellectual can believe them!

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