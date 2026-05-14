Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Richgard
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The equally ominous portion of this Muslim courtship is that, outside of Israel, America has the largest population of Jewish people in the world and many live in New York City. To leave them at the mercy of the merciless October 7th crowd could be construed as priming for another Holocaust.

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