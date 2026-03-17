Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
4h

Thank you for sharing this important story which I was previously unaware of. As with President Jefferson's formation of the Marines, and their deployment against the Barbary Pirates, this case demonstrates that all Muslim posturing aside...THEY....not America used violence against us long before ever we had to use violence in our own DEFENSE. The Iranians drew first blood...and second blood...and third blood. If some of their blood is now spilled...they must take ownership of violence.

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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
1h

To those ignorant of or dismissive of Muslim history, be warned that their history does indeed repeat. When the murderous Muslims proclaim that they will beat "The Great Satan" and America will become part of their caliphate, remember their violent history. It makes no difference whether our defeat and death or subjugation happen this year, this decade. There is no timeline for serving Allah. They are here and beginning their conquest. Fighting vicious Muslim beasts has a bloody hefty price, but failure to fight will cost far more dearly.

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