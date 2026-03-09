Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Jeremy Stewardson
2d

Time for Israel and its arab neighbours to stop this nonsense. Time to declare that Gaza is Israel , Judaea and Samaria are Israel , the Golan border area is Israel and all Jerusalem is Israel . Deport all radicals who can’t handle this and get on with developing and defending the Jewish homeland. Enough .

Sadredin Moosavi
1d

The full history needs to be considered here. Following the break up of the Ottoman Empire, the territory of the Levant in question disputed between the Jews and Arabs was intended to be divided between the populations based on who was in majority where at the time (1947). This arrangement would have given the Jews 6% of the land to the Jews and 94% of the land, much of it underpopulated desert) to the Arabs. The Jews accepted this partition, the Arabs did not and sought to massacre the Jewish population so they could claim 100% of the territory. They lost that war with 1948 Israel arising from it along with independent states in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. The Arab refusal to accept the defect partition created by THEIR failure to reject the UN's partition plan led to the wars in 1967 that placed Gaza, Judea and Samaria under Israeli control after Egypt lost Gaza and Jordan lost the West Bank. Attempts to create a Palestinian state in these areas have continually failed because the Arabs see these territories merely as a means to destroy Israel. The Golan Heights became Israeli due to Syrian attacks on Israel which resulted in their expulsion and the territories annexation.

So...how should this conflict be resolved? The Arabs have rejected the fair and equitable participation of the land in 1948. They have also demonstrated that they cannot live peacefully alongside Israel or in a multethnic state in equality with Christians and Jews. The Israelis, by contrast, have demonstrated that they can exist in a fair and just state with a Muslim and Christian Arab minority.

The solution is actually simple in concept but requires great courage to implement. The Arabs should reap the results of their intransigence and be expelled from Gaza, Judea and Samaria with the territory being turned over to Israel. If no country wants to take them in...that is THEIR problem. If Lebanon, Syrian and Jordan become problematic, their territory should be on the table for expulsion to create empty buffer territories to prevent their assaulting Israel. Enough is enough with coddling the Arabs. Will this result in a greater Israel? It just might!

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield
