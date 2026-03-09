Tucker Carlson flew into Israel for a few hours, only long enough to berate Ambassador Mike Huckabee with assorted propaganda, like his claim that the country was starting wars in pursuit of a “Greater Israel”.

But if there’s a Greater Israel, shouldn’t it be growing, not shrinking?

It’s a matter of simple math.

Israel was at its largest size in the seventies when it controlled some 33,000 square miles: a territory around the size of South Carolina. As part of the 1978 Camp David peace accords, which Egypt has spent the last decade flagrantly violating, Israel turned over the Sinai, some 23,000 miles, a territory the size of West Virginia, leaving it with around 10,000 square miles.

That’s the size of Massachusetts.

(Egypt’s territory is over 380,000 square miles. And yet after losing several wars to Israel, it demanded massive territorial concessions from a country less than 3% its size.)

During the Oslo Accords in the 90s, Israel directly turned over 1/10th of its remaining land, around 1,000 square miles, also known as ‘Area A’ to the control of the PLO, Area B, making up around 500 square miles, was to be under joint control, with further concessions expected as part of a final agreement. That shrank Israel down from Massachusetts to New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, Israel reached an agreement with Jordan that ceded yet more land as part of the ‘Island of Peace’ that was supposed to be under Jordanian sovereignty but with Israeli access.

(Jordan has a territory of over 34,000 square miles or over three times the size of Israel.)

In 1997, a Jordanian Muslim soldier opened fire on a group of seventh and eight grade Jewish girls touring the area, killing 7 and wounding 5. The terrorist is considered a hero in Jordan, with the majority of the Jordanian parliament calling for his release. He has been freed. Two years later, Jordan cut off the access of Israeli farmers to the land.

Meanwhile no final agreement was ever reached with the PLO because its leader Yasser Arafat and his successor Mahmoud Abbas broke up multiple negotiations efforts, and continued carrying out and funding terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

Still, Israel went on turning over territory to be occupied by the Islamic terrorists.

At the Wye River summit in 1999, Netanyahu agreed to turn over another 11% of Judea and Samaria while the Clinton administration demanded 13% in exchange for an end to terrorism. The withdrawal became much more limited when the Islamic terrorist attacks continued. Netanyahu’s successor, Ehud Barak agreed to a multi-stage handover of 18% of Judea and Samaria. That included a single handover of 400 kilometers.

At the Camp David summit in 2000, Barak, accepted the ‘Clinton Parameters’ for, in Bill Clinton’s words, “a Palestinian state in roughly 97 percent of the West Bank, counting the swap, and all of Gaza” along with the land swap that would annex Israeli communities in exchange for more land in Israel. Arafat rejected it and launched another war. Barak did go ahead with a ‘unilateral withdrawal’ from Lebanon that allowed Hezbollah to seize the formerly Christian country.

In 2003, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and later Prime Minister Ehud Olmert implemented a unilateral withdrawal from Gaza, violently expelling the Jewish population, and allowing Hamas to come to power. This added 141 square miles of Israeli land to the control of the terrorists.

By the time that Obama was elected, Israel had shrunk to 8,986 square miles or the size of New Jersey. More negotiations with John Kerry followed and so did more Islamic terrorism.

Since then, President Trump recognized Israeli control over the Golan Heights, around 400 square miles, and all of Jerusalem, another few dozen miles. This was land that Israel already controlled, but it at least validated that land as legitimately being a part of Israel.

Over the last 50 years, the amount of territory under Israeli control shrank from around 33,000 square miles to 10,000 square miles to around 9,000 square miles. It’s possible to dispute these exact numbers and decades have been spent debating exactly how to calculate them, but it’s indisputable that Israel has not only not been growing, but it’s been steadily shrinking down.

Over the last two generations, Israel made ‘peace’ deals with the PLO and Jordan that traded land for peace (without ever getting peace) and unilaterally withdrew from Gaza and Lebanon, turning over yet more land to Islamic terrorists, and certainly not getting peace out of it.

Not only isn’t Israel growing from the ‘from the Nile to the Euphrates’: it’s continually shrinking.

When Tucker Carlson claims that Israel is fighting Hamas in Gaza after the massacres of Oct 7 to create a ‘Greater Israel’, he’s ignoring the fact that Israel withdrew from Gaza in the first place. If its goal was to create a ‘Greater Israel’, it sure had a funny way of doing it.

But the purpose of a ‘Big Lie’ is to invert the truth. To swap perpetrators and victims. For the last 50 years, Israel’s territory shrank while that of the Muslim entities on and inside its borders has increased. Telling the truth about that would make it all too clear who is expanding, who is colonizing and who is really building a ‘Greater’ territorial entity.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.