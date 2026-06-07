Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
1d

Perhaps it is time to use state coercion to force registered Democrat voters to live the policies they vote for. Impose hard limits on oil/gas/electricity usage for registered Democrat households. When their monthly allocation is used, the lights go off...and stay off until the next month.

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Paul Pikowsky's avatar
Paul Pikowsky
1d

What is worse? Climate activists or the people who follow them around to remind us they exist? What, no summary of the cultural Marxist nexus? War in the Middle East and Ukraine is putting more burning hydrocarbons in the air than automobiles. Nobody is noticing this.

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