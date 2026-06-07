In 2019, Al Gore joined then Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign a bill into law imposing 40% in ‘emissions cuts’ on New York State by 2030. Cuomo bragged that the measures would represent “the most aggressive climate law in” America.

Like many of the other 2030 pledges, the standards have not survived 2026.

2030 once seemed like a magical number, the name for some imaginary SciFi series, but now that it’s around the corner, the hard numbers have begun to bite.

Referring to the law that Gore had called the “most well-crafted [environmental] legislation in the country” that “will set a new bar”, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who sits on the executive committee of the U.S. Climate Alliance, called the 2030 goal “costly and unattainable” .

Gov. Hochul argued that “we cannot meet the Climate Act’s 2030 targets without imposing new and additional crushing costs on New York businesses and residents” that would amount to “more than $4,000 a year for upstate oil and natural gas households, and $2,300 more for New York City natural gas households. And gas prices at the pump would jump an additional $2.23 per gallon” and would instead pursue a 2040 target and then perhaps eventually a 2050 one.

Environmentalists desperately fought against Hochul because of its own green domino theory: if New York ‘falls’, then what happens in New Jersey and California, but Hochul decided that having $7 gallon gas would not especially help her reelection campaign. Now the dominoes are about to start falling.

Last year, California pushed back its regulations to 2026. This year, even the most aggressively environmentalist state in the country is facing the political reality that more refineries will close and gas prices will shoot up. New York had tried to postpone issuing regulations and avoid the inevitable until it was sued by environmentalist groups and that led to a legislative pass. California is probably privately warning those groups not to play legal chicken lest it also modify the law.

New York wasn’t really the first state to fold. Rhode Island’s implausible plan to have fully green energy by 2031 is in the process of being pushed back to 2050. Massachusetts and Maryland are preparing to push back the timeline for some of their mandates. North Carolina is pushing back some of its goals from 2030.

And as 2030 nears, more states will inevitably follow.

Businesses which committed to ‘net zero’ the way they once had to BLM, have been updating their ESG reports to dump their deadlines. Amazon and Walmart tossed their pledges years ago. As did Coca Cola. Pepsi pushed its back to 2050. HSBC pushed back its net zero pledge by 20 years. Crocs promised to go to zero by 2030 and then switched it up to 2040.

None of this is actually happening. Now in 2030. Not in 2040. Or ever.

Outside the U.S, Quebec is pushing back its timeline from 2030 to 2035, Scotland dumped its 2030 target years ago and is now hoping for 2045, as did Cornwall and other parts of the UK.

Whatever the rhetoric or the year, none of the pledges were ever serious, and were made by cynical politicians or people who simply didn’t understand the numbers or the costs. There’s no sign that any sizable country, state, province or company is on track to meet its pledges. That leaves them with only two choices: to either lie about the numbers or push them back.

The problem isn’t simply that implementing ‘net zero’ would wipe out the ability of most people to be able to afford to heat their homes, drive to work or just live their lives, it’s that without some sort of special gimmick, like a carbon trading market that pays someone else to produce solar and wind while you go on using oil and gas, the numbers are unachievable by any means short of switching to nuclear power (something the environmentalist left opposes) or a breakthrough leading to a new miracle technology that is cheap and non-polluting which doesn’t exist today.

Rather than admit this, politicians in New York and other states have lied to the public, put out fake and meaningless numbers about how ‘renewable energy’ is being generated in the state, rather than how much of the energy that people actually use comes from oil and gas.

Even within those numbers, New York can claim to have the lower ’emissions’ that it does only because it gets 17% of its energy from nuclear power and 15.6% from hydroelectricity. Wind only increased from 3% to 4% in 2 years and solar from 4% to 6%. Take away the nuclear energy and New York will either need a lot more gas or face blackouts and skyrocketing energy prices.

This was the simple truth that politicians outraged over the postponing of an impossible target refused to admit. New York Radicals like Manhattan’s State Sen. Liz Kruger legislators took to ranting that the ‘energy transition’ could just happen by copying California’s ‘cap and invest’ program, which Cuomo had committed to, and raising energy costs to pay for more wind and solar. California gas prices are also $1.50 higher than New York’s and its electricity prices are 20% higher than New York’s.

All of those are on the cusp of shooting up a whole lot higher if more refineries close, its last nuclear plant shuts down and more energy companies leave the state. An energy grid dependent on solar (wind still forms a minimal part of California’s energy portfolio) is not sustainable, not reliable and without more of the massive taxpayer subsidies that hide its actual costs, not remotely affordable. California also has abundant sunshine and New York doesn’t.

Most people now consider California unaffordable and the state is rapidly losing its population, its middle class and its businesses. And the worst crash is still coming to the house of cards it built its ‘carbon marketplace’ around.

Postponing the environmental economic apocalypse is just a backhanded admission that the whole plan never made any sense in the first place. The plans were signed off on by politicians looking for a national profile, developed by special interests and implemented by bureaucrats.

And then they began to see the hard numbers coming not just in 2030, which once seemed like a SciFi number, but in 2026.

The 2030 targets forced the politicians and the bureaucrats to actually implement their plans in ways that would wipe out much of the local economy, and instead of admitting it was all a bad idea, they’re redeploying them to 2045 and 2050.

And then to 2070, 2090 and then 2525.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.