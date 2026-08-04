Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
19hEdited

I can add a story from a college student friend of mine who student taught in Faribault a couple years ago that shows how far astray left wing school officials have led the community. This student was assigned to do his elementary school student teaching in Faribault. Like most farm kids from this region, he could easily have stood in as the understory for Chris Evans to play Captain America in the Avengers in values, politics, patriotism and physique. He was an assigned a class that was nearly 100% Somali children who had never seen the level of Hell that their parents idolize as home. This student teacher was told to focus on supporting the Somali culture as dominant. When his supervising teacher was not present, the student teacher acted on his own belief that the kids would benefit from learning about the country they were living in and taught the kids American history and used his musical skills to get them to sing patriotic songs. He had to do this very carefully and clandestinely to keep from being discovered and removed by school officials. Ironically, he said the kids seemed to enjoy the lessons and music suggesting that the cultural problems Somalis face and so willingly share with those around them is not inherent to the "bloodline" but the culture being imposed by their families and the foolish progressives who seek to accommodate their dysfunctional culture rather than insist on assimilation to our culture. On the bright side...Faribault does have a facility with state provided meals and housing that many of these Somalis may soon become residents of....Faribault State Prison!

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Surak's avatar
Surak
18h

I wish someone would explain to me why President Trump rejected a request for recognition from Somaliland. This breakaway region of northern Somalia is pro-America, pro-Israel, anti-Ilhan Omar, abuts the strategically important Gulf of Aden, on the other side of which are Yemen's hostile Houthis. Israel and Somaliland recognize each other. What on earth is the matter with this administration? Why do we reward our enemies and punish our friends?

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