States and cities have issued proclamations commemorating Somali ‘independence’ and the media has been reporting on ‘independence’ celebrations by Somali colonists in Minnesota and other states as if they were harmless ethnic celebrations like St. Patrick’s Day or Columbus Day.

They’re not.

They’re calls for another war, including against Christian countries, for a ‘Greater Somalia’.

To understand why, we have to look back at why there is a sizable Somali settler colonist population in the United States at all. Many of the Somali ‘refugees’ in the United States, like Rep. Ilhan Omar, come from families associated with the murderous regime of Mohammed Siad Barre and the accompanying clan structure. Barre had transformed Somalia into a Marxist-Leninist state backed by extensive military support from the Soviet Union.

But the Soviet-Somali alliance was a ticking time bomb because of the same flag that Somali settler-colonists insist on waving from Portland to Minneapolis to San Diego. The flag’s five pointed star appears generic to most Americans, but it actually represents the five points of ‘Greater Somalia’. Four of those points are either parts of other countries, Ethiopia and Kenya, or are entirely different countries, Djibouti and Somaliland, and have to be conquered.