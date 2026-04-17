Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Hannahminnea's avatar
Hannahminnea
5h

G-d help us! That’s a Pope??? What a dirtbag.

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John Galt III's avatar
John Galt III
3h

Pope Leo the Communist loving and Islam loving fraud.

I'm Catholic and I detest this evil man.

He has sold out his country, his Christianity, his Catholocism and his soul.

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