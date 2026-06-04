In 2022, Dhafer or ‘Conqueror’, 23, came as a ‘refugee’ from Tunisia, he stayed illegally in France while supposedly ‘looking for work’, but instead spent his time asking ChatGPT “how to make a bomb”. When the police arrested him, the Tunisian ‘refugee’ was driving with a fake license, and his profile photo on his phone was an ISIS Jihadist murdering someone.

His phone was full of photos of knives and guns, and a video of himself raising his finger while shouting, “Allahu Akbar”: a traditional Islamic symbol often associated with Jihadists.

In his online chats, the Muslim refugee complained that France was a land of Kuffar or non-Muslim infidels, and bemoaned that he had ever come to the Allah-forsaken place. He allegedly expressed enthusiasm for ISIS and the group’s implementation of proper Islamic law.

The French authorities dug deeper and found him talking to foreign Jihadists about access points to the Louvre and discussing how to plant a bomb inside the famous museum. His phone had a video of the museum building and he was asking AI about bomb building techniques.

The same year that Dhafer invaded France, the Louvre had hosted the ‘Pillar of Missing Migrants’ bemoaning the “dangerous trajectories taken by the men, women and children fleeing war, famine, poverty and environmental disasters” under the Louvre pyramid.

Little did the Louvre’s management seem to know that the dangerous trajectory of migration was heading towards the storied museum, even as it ‘virtue signaled’ in support of more migrants.

Which amounted to the museum calling for more Islamic plots against its own existence.

This is the second Muslim plot involving the Louvre in two years after the previous Louvre heist in which the known suspects have Muslim names such as Ayed, Abdoulaye, Rachid and Slimane, and one of the suspects had tried to flee to Algeria and another to Mali, despite the media going to great lengths not to report on their identities even while blowing up assorted irrelevant details of the story like a random man in a photo who went viral on social media.

It was all the more awkward since the Louvre, which Rachid, among North African Muslims, had conspired against fell under the jurisdiction of Macron’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati, a fellow Algerian and Moroccan Muslim, whose name is the female version of his, and who had complained about the museum’s lack of effective security instead of the prevalence of North African Muslim criminals like the ones who robbed the Louvre and who had amassed an extended record of robberies, assaults, pimping and other crimes while occupying a Parisian suburb.

Why do North African Muslims seem drawn to targeting the Louvre? The museum and a lot of Parisian institutions depend on a North African Muslim labor force which has access to its layout. And a foreign settler population hostile to France and primed for taking part in terrorist attacks to avenge perceived cultural slights and expand the frontiers of Islam represent a severe risk.

Dhafer, the latest Muslim terrorist plotter, worked in the 16th Arrondissement, which contains other museums, embassies and a part of the remaining Jewish community in Paris. Dhafer had also reportedly considered trying to make ricin, to poison some of the Jews living there.

There’s no telling how far the terror plot would have gone if the police hadn’t conducted a random check, found the fake license, examined his phone and taken him in for further questioning.

It certainly wouldn’t have been the first Muslim terrorist plot or attack aimed at the Louvre.

In 2014, Ali, a 29-year-old Tunisian butcher, proposed attacks on the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower and “cultural events that take place in the south of France in which thousands of Christians gather for a month”.

In 2017, Abdullah al-Hamahmy, an Egyptian Muslim screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’, attacked soldiers standing guard outside the Louvre with a machete. The Muslim terrorist who had been staying in France on a tourist visa had urged fellow Muslims to “fight in the cause of Allah.” Once he was taken down however, his family denied everything. Dhafer is also denying everything and claiming that he was trying to understand ISIS, but wasn’t plotting an actual attack.

The Louvre has worked hard to accommodate Islamic colonization, opening a permanent gallery of Islamic art: which is a misnomer since Islam bans art and what the museum actually did was cannibalize its appropriately named Department of Near Eastern Antiquities, renaming its materials ‘Islamic art’ regardless of whether the artisans were devout Muslim and the fact that apart from its Koran folio and assorted Islamic exercises in calligraphy, Islamists would happily destroy most of the tapestries and knicknacks that the Louvre mischaracterizes as Islamic. But Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in the United Arab Emirates, took in sizable amounts of Saudi, Kuwaiti and Omani money to promote Islam both abroad and inside France.

In 2022, the same year that Dhafer entered France as a migrant, using the invasion point of Lampedusa, the Louvre hosted ‘The Pillar of the Missing Migrants’: a collection of supposed luggage from the migrant invaders, from a Cameroonian ‘artist’.

One migrant who wasn’t missing, but probably should have been, was Dhafer, who is now accused of plotting to bomb the same museum that had hosted the ‘The Pillar of the Missing Migrants’ to advocate for more migrant invaders.

The Louvre’s description claimed that the migrant pillar is a “new art form responsive to the world as it affects us and outrages us.”

If only anyone in the Louvre or among the French elite were capable of being outraged by Islamic terrorism, maybe the Louvre wouldn’t need as much security as it does. For now, Opération Sentinelle, which has been going on for ten years, has positioned the French army in the streets of Paris at locations like the Louvre to protect it against the barbarians at the gates.

The cultural gatekeepers of Europe may consider the fate of the Library of Alexandria whose burning Caliph Umar ibn al-Khattab decreed because “if those books are in agreement with the Koran, we have no need of them; and if these are opposed to the Koran, destroy them.”

The books were taken out and burned to provide fuel for the bathhouses used by the Islamic invaders. The treasuries of human civilization provided just enough fuel to keep the Muslim bathhouses heated for six months. Will the Louvre fare any better than the great libraries of Alexandria, India, Persia and Byzantium did under Islam?

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.