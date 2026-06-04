Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Roger Holberg's avatar
Roger Holberg
1d

I'm pretty old but I still don't understand people at all. If this Dhafer fellow regretted "that he had ever come to the Allah-forsaken place" of France, why didn't he just high off back to Tunisia?

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Surak's avatar
Surak
1d

"Why do North African Muslims seem drawn to targeting the Louvre?" Because it is symbolic of French culture and identity. Destroying it would demoralize the infidels.

I guarantee you this: had the attack occurred, government, media, and academia would fall all over themselves to blame the French victims for being too chauvinistic, and would warn the public sternly about engaging in Islamophobia.

I am not picking on the French. The same is true throughout Europe, America, Canada, and Australia.

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