Zohran Mamdani campaigned on a promise to “shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods”. His tenant official Cea Weaver tweeted that she wanted to “impoverish the *white* middle class” because “homeownership is racist”, declared that “private property is a weapon of white supremacy” and warned that, “we’ll transition from treating property as an individual good to a collective good. Whites especially will be impacted.”

Now Mamdani has shown the first sign of implementing these systemically racist proposals. Hidden at the bottom of the first page of his proposals to increase revenue is a call to increase the estate tax “by lowering the exemption to $750,000 from its current value of $7.1 million” and massively raising the “top rate from 16% to 50%.”

Why specifically $750,000? Why is that the magic number? The proposal doesn’t explain but the demographics do: New York is already one of the few states with its own estate tax. Mamdani’s proposed changes to the state estate tax would make it the state that taxes middle class homeowners the hardest.

While a $750,000 house in many parts of the country might be a mansion, it’s the average price of a home in New York City. The median selling price of a house in New York City in recent years has been between $764,000 and $800,000. The official community survey figure is at $778,600. That means Mamdani’s estate tax would hit more than half of homeowners.

“Under Hochul and Mamdani’s death tax of 50%, children will lose half the value of their parents’ home and family businesses will have to be sold off just to pay this cruel tax,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman,a New York Republican official who’s running for governor, warned.

“With property values where they are today, families could be forced to sell the very homes they hoped to pass on to their children,” Councilman Phil Wong, a Democrat, warned.

The numbers are actually worse than 50% because within New York City, as many as 90% of homes will be hit with Mamdani’s confiscatory tax, as many as 60% of homes in Brooklyn and Queens, but fewer than a quarter in other boroughs. This matches Mamdani’s campaign promise to shift the tax burden towards white homeowners in inner boroughs.

But the real issue for the racially obsessed Mamdani administration is always race. And the estate tax proposal is specifically geared to target and seize the homes of white homeowners.