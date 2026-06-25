Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Suzanne Stein
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G-d bless and keep Daniel Greenfield. He looks at Babylon, as did his brave namesake, with clear eyes, and tells the nauseating truths.

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