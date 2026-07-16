Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Roger Holberg's avatar
Roger Holberg
3d

Obviously, JDCA has nothing to do with the interests of Jews and is just designed to keep Jewish voters "in line" and on the reservation. My guess is, if it has a motto, it's "Vote Blue No Matter Who."

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
3d

The participation of so many Jews in the antisemitic crusade engulfing America is proof that people never learn. What a disgrace these Jews are and what a disgrace human beings are,

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