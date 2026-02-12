Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Justin Smith
Feb 12

Japanese law used to forbid any residency status to Muslims, and they could not legally come to Japan to work. Too bad they elected an idiot who changed all that Looks like they may have wised up quickly enough to limit the damage, but if they're really smart, they'll initiate an agenda that removes all Muslims from their nation and repurposes mosques or destroys them.

Declining populations don't just end. Japan should simply deal with the current decline and the temporary consequences that will arise from it, because, in time, the pendulum will swing in the other direction as the population decline makes economic conditions arise that are more conducive for folks to have children, lots of children.

Too many peoples all across the globe have allowed their nations to be marched into ruin by social scientists and their damned incessant attempts at social engineering, that never seems focused on benefitting the people but rather the powers-that-be, those tyrannical-minded globalists and Marxist-Maoist communists and their islamofascist allies.

Hannahminnea
Feb 12

Islam is a cancer. I think I’ve said it before…

