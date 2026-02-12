The historic victory by Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has been linked by many to her opposition to mass migration.

By contrast, Reiwa Shinsengumi, a far-left party which welcomed mass migration, called for multiculturalism and spent much of its energy campaigning against Israel, fell from 8 parliamentary seats to only 1 in a crushing defeat for its agenda.

Few associate Japan with the migration crises that have overtaken Europe and America because Japan has traditionally been highly restrictionist, but, its poor birth rate (the average birth rate is 1.15 babies per woman and there were less than 690,000 births in 2024) has forced it to rely more and more on foreign labor coming out of Indonesia and other Islamic supremacist countries.

There were 100,000 Muslims in Japan in 2005. By 2023, that shot up to 350,000 and by 2024 it was estimated as having reached 420,000 and is rapidly headed towards the crucial tipping point of half a million. This rapid hypergrowth of Muslim populations is why so many first world countries across Europe are in a state of cultural crisis.

The Japanese were slow to wake up to what was happening as mosques exploded in unexpected places and overflow Islamic ‘prayer’ services began occupying neighborhoods. The Islamic call to ‘prayer’ and the damnation of infidels (according to Islamic law, most Japanese are ‘pagans’ and can be killed out of hand) now echoes from ‘mega-mosques’ like the Tokyo Mosque with its massive towers and domes where over 5,000 Muslim migrants show up. And this was quickly followed by other demands, for fundamental changes to the Japanese diet, for Muslim burial plots inside Japan, along with other elements of Islamic colonialism at the expense of the natives.

To many Japanese people, the over 100 mosques (up from a dozen a generation ago), the Islamic schools for a growing population of Muslim youth and the expanding demands to change the nature of Japan signal that the Muslim workers are not coming to the country temporarily, but they mean to stay. Over 50,000 Muslims have already obtained permanent resident status and that number appears likely to increase dramatically.

In Kawaguchi City, where so many Turkish Muslims now live on welfare that a Turkish candidate announced a run for mayor on a platform of “multiculturalism”, another conservative candidate, Yuriko Okamura won with record turnout on a platform of cracking down on foreigners after statistics showed that Muslim migrants were 1,000% more likely to commit crimes than the native Japanese population. The media however blamed ‘misinformation’ and claimed that Kawaguchi was the central point for the spread of anti-Muslim xenophobia across Japan.

95% of Japanese voters oppose Muslim mass migration, 60% describe Muslims as “radical”, “aggressive” or “backwards” and 62% view them as a “security risk”. The Japanese Left found itself on the wrong side of a debate about setting a cap on mass migration to the country and had no other response except to lecture the majority about its “xenophobia” and “intolerance”.

Prime Minister Takaichi ran on a promise to toughen residency laws and immigration controls. Even as Somali fraud became a nationwide story in America, welfare and visa fraud by migrants was becoming a growing controversy in Japan. As was the abuse of animals by foreigners.

While foreigners were initially not eligible to take part in Japan’s generous welfare state, the growing numbers of migrants in major cities have been able to get themselves and their families on the welfare rolls. And once on the welfare rolls, the invasion subsidizes itself.

Takaichi’s message countered the growing calls for mass migration by many Japanese politicians. For example, Tokyo’s Guidelines for the Promotion of Intercultural Cohesion reads like boilerplate material from any western government, complete with buzzwords about “diversity”, being a “global city” and “a tradition of respect for people with diverse values”.

Last year the ‘Aomori Declaration’ was issued by Japan’s National Governors’ Association which called for the integration of foreign workers, condemned ‘xenophobic’ criticism of mass migration and urged creating an infrastructure to build a “multicultural coexistence”. The ultimate goal was to transform Japan into a “multicultural community” in which the Japanese would be slowly edged out by foreign migrants in the name of “integration” and “multiculturalism.”

The governor of Nara claimed that there were “baseless criticisms targeting foreign residents that are spreading online” and dismissed a “vague anxiety” by “Japanese people, mainly young generations.” While the governor of Miyagi had argued that a Muslim cemetery was necessary and “must happen in spite of the criticism” because “as the number of foreigners increases, so are people who get married and have kids. There are also Japanese people converting to Islam who want an Islamic burial.”

Japanese voters rejected their message in the latest election, but the Muslim Brotherhood and other global Islamist networks have already established a presence in Japan through the mosques, schools and ‘community centers’ that have been set up, are playing the long game. Jihadist figures now brag about spreading Islam in Japan.

