Terrorism in Western nations rose sharply last year with a recorded 280% increase from 2024. That’s the conclusion of the Institute for Economics and Peace’s Global Terrorism Index report.

According to the index, the driving cause was Islamic terrorism “including the New Orleans truck attack in the United States in January, and the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia in December” and “most of these deaths and attacks were caused by jihadist groups or affiliated individuals.”

In the United States, deaths from terrorism attacks hit their highest level since 2019 with 28 killings which include Islamic as well as other radical violent attacks.

America accounts for half the terrorism casualties in western nations, but these numbers pale compared to 5,582 people killed worldwide in 2,944 terrorist attacks.