The UN is facing “imminent financial collapse”, Secretary General Antonio Guterres clamored. “I cannot overstate the urgency of the situation we now face.”

To drive home the seriousness of it, they’re turning off the escalators and turning down the heat in the United Nations buildings in Geneva.

How seriously should we be taking the UN’s thermostat theater?

Back in 2024, Secretary Guterres made a point of ordering the heat turned down at the UN headquarters in New York because there was no more money. His spokesman took to wearing a scarf reading “It’s Cold” in French while denying it was a stunt.

What they did not mention was that the heat had been turned down from 22 to 21 Celsius or 71 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

That year, New York temps in February were in the forties (Fahrenheit.)

Why turn down the thermostat one degree in New York in 2024 and Geneva in 2026? Why not the other way around? That’s because New York City is in the middle of a severe snowstorm and temperatures have hovered in the single digits while in Geneva, the weather has been in the 30s and 40s (also Fahrenheit) and not all that cold.

When it’s freezing in Geneva and mild in New York City, the UN staff make a big show of turning down the thermostat one degree in New York, and when it’s freezing in New York City and mild in Geneva, they turn down the thermostats in Geneva because the UN wants to pretend that it’s suffering but not so much that it actually gets cold.