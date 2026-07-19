In 1833, Massachusetts became the last state in the country to ‘disestablish’ its church and separate church and state. In 2026, Massachusetts legislators are proposing to ‘reestablish’ Islam as a state religion with the power to propose laws and pick government officials.

13 out of 40 State Senate Democrat members backed a bill calling for a “permanent commission on the status of people who practice Islam”. The title of Bill S.2134 ‘An Act promoting the civil rights and inclusion of American Muslims in the commonwealth’ may appear innocuous, but the bill creates a quasi-government body, not for an ethnic or racial group, but for a religion, that will take government and private funding, propose legislation, recommend Muslims for government positions and “foster unity” and cooperation among Islamist groups.

The government commission will, among other things, use its government access to “identify and recommend qualified American Muslims for appointive positions at all levels of government, including boards and commissions”. This amounts to a government-created body making “the practice of Islam” into a religious test for government office, something that is completely illegal and would never be tolerated from a Christian government commission using the “practice of Christianity” as a test for recommending its members and allies for appointed office.