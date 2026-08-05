Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Scott Snell's avatar
Scott Snell
25m

After this fiasco, the next line on Sanchez' resume is likely to read "former Prime Minister" of Spain.

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