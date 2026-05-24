Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Max Cossack's avatar
Max Cossack
19hEdited

None of the young people who should read this excellent piece even know who Ortega used to be. Like his many destructions, he is down the memory hole.

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Barry Obummer, Kenyan By Birth's avatar
Barry Obummer, Kenyan By Birth
19h

MAGA

Again

TRUMP 2.0

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