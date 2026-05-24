In the 80s, the Sandinista Marxist terrorists were hotter than pastel suits and shoulder pads. ‘Sandinista!’ by The Clash was eating up the music charts and Hollywood celebrities like Ed Asner and Mike Farrell bypassed Cuba for Nicaragua.

When Daniel Ortega appeared at a New York Athletic Club reception in 1984, CBS’ Mike Wallace, Michael Douglas, and the entire media showed up too.

“To try to get the guy to bed, and then kill him! Fantastic,” the wife of the MTV president at the reception gushed over a female Sandinista terrorist who had laid a honey trap for a Nicaraguan official. “That’s my dream, to do that to Reagan, George Bush, go right down the line.”

But no one fell in love with the Sandinistas quite as hard as John Kerry who wrote letters addressing the Marxist terror leader as ‘Dear Commandante’. Shortly after taking office, John Kerry flew to Nicaragua to meet with Ortega and returned bearing Sandinista propaganda. “These are just poor people, no money, no food, just like Vietnam, and they are just trying to stay alive. They just want peace.”

Everyone is much less interested in Ortega, now 80 years old, and the Sandinistas, who no longer represent radical chic, but an enduring tyrannical misery.

Revolutions begins with terrorism, pass through a giddy utopian phase, and if they are unlucky end in evil misery. With a 40% poverty rate, the revolution in Nicaragua is nearly complete. The number of people starving has quadrupled and during the pandemic the regime took to conducting “express burials” at night. Family members are given a few hours at night to bury a body in a black bag under police supervision and the dying in this mostly Catholic country are being denied last rites.

Ortega, once heralded as a revolutionary leader, has grown old in power. The elderly Marxist dictator appointed his wife as his vice president and then co-president is planning a dynasty to take his place. That won’t include his stepdaughter who had accused him of molesting her as a child.

And while Nicaraguans starve, protest, and die, Ortega’s wife erects “magical trees”.

Rosario Murillo, gaunt, gruesome, and bejeweled, has gone from a bad erotic poet to a worse tyrant. Latin American politics is no stranger to harsh rhetoric, but for the last 30 years, Nicaraguan preachers have accused her of being in league with the devil. And they meant it.

Today, anti-regime protesters chant Christian prayers to nullify her perceived powers.

It all began when “Comrade Rosario”, her preferred title, though the popular one is “La Chamuca” or female devil, joined her husband’s presidential campaign in the 90s by announcing an international conference on witchcraft. And it just got worse from there.

Murillo, who first met Ortega when she visited him in prison, became his government’s chief spokeswoman, and then occupied a variety of positions until her daughter accused him of rape. The Comrade stood by her Comandante against her daughter and he repaid her with power.

Now it’s widely assumed that the 74-year-old worse half controls Nicaragua.

While much of the country lives in poverty and hunger, Murillo spent millions putting up metal trees covered in illuminated lights. The “Trees of Life”, based on Klimt’s Tree of Life, a mural symbolically depicting a tree “rising from the underworld through our world”, were viewed by some as having occult significance. And when the latest protests broke out against the Sandinista regime, cheering protesters toppled and smashed Murillo’s towering metal trees.

“Once, I received one as a gift from a guy I had met during the protests. In a joking tone, he let me know that before giving me the lightbulb, he had asked a priest to bless it with holy water, ‘just in case’”, a journalist noted.

Latin American dictatorships turning to tyranny and the occult are not an unusual phenomenon. In Latin America, ancient paganism and Catholicism can lie closely side by side among dictators, terrorists and drug traffickers.

Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro claimed that his predecessor, Hugo Chavez, had returned to him in the form of a bird. Fidel Castro built ties to the Santeria cult which viewed him as being chosen by their pagan gods. Shortly before he was forced to step down, a Santeria priest declared that the Yoruba gods say Castro “is the one that should be there and so he is untouchable”.

That did not prove to be the case.

Whether Comrade Rosario’s occult posturing is real or not, the Sandinista revolution has gone from Bianca Jagger to a haggard old witch, from hip guerrillas to yet another corrupt dynasty, even while the poverty, the hunger, and the tyranny destroying Nicaragua only deepened.

“Vermont could set an example to the rest of the nation similar to the type of example Nicaragua is setting for the rest of Latin America,” Bernie Sanders used to boast.

Nicaragua has set a hell of an example, but few of its former fans are learning the lesson. Had the glitterati rushing to shake Ortega’s hand at the New York Athletic Club in 1984 understood the lessons of the eponymous book, they might have pulled back just a little.

Two generations later the old Sandinista fan club in America is at the apogee of its power. Meanwhile the Sandinista revolution that inspired so many youthful American radicals in the age of mullets and fanny packs has, much like its American fans, aged badly. The regime once touted as a socialist model now consists of a haggard witch and her puppet husband trying to hold on to power long enough to hand over the throne to one of their children. In the villages the people starve, bodies are buried at midnight, and the dictator’s wife puts up electric trees.

Like Brezhnev, Raul Castro, and Xi Jinping, Ortega and the Sandinistas have become uncool.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.