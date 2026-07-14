Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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A Horseman in Shangri-La's avatar
A Horseman in Shangri-La
20h

Dear Daniel,

Thank you for another deep insight into these self hating Jews. It always puzzles me when I see all kinds of radicals across the world that hate especially their own tribe, with a passion. How does one begin to explain this from a basic human perspective?

Sincerely,

A Horseman in Shangri-La

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Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
19h

Since none of the names of individuals were familiar to me (except Soros) nor the names or the organizations, I had a somewhat difficult time following the thread. But I did get a sense of some Jews (inexplicably) hating Israel and hating Jews who support Israel. During the past few years I have read about this phenomenon, and been really puzzled by it and tried to understand it. You may well not agree with me, but I wonder whether antsemitic Jews are projecting their hatred of themselves, for whatever inexplicable reason on certain other Jews. The whole thing is sad, and frankly scary, as are all the forces focussed on bringing down this country. The degree of anger, hatred and violence is palpable.

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