In 1995, ‘Adam’ Hisham Hamawy testified for the defense in the trial of Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman: the Egyptian Islamic terror leader linked to the World Trade Center bombing.

Now, Hamawy is running for Congress in New Jersey while promising to defund the military, abolish ICE, and dismantle the Department of Homeland Security.

Hamawy, an Egyptian Muslim currently working as a plastic surgeon in New Jersey, has been in the news more recently for his Gaza advocacy, demanding that Israel stop its military campaign against Hamas, and in his recent interview with Hasan Piker, a Turkish social media influencer who praised the USSR and defended Hamas, the candidate accused our military of “war crimes”.

Calling the War Department, the “Department of War Crimes”, is at odds with Hamamy’s cultivated pseudo-patriotic image as a military plastic surgeon right down to his signage.

It may however show his true feelings. But where did Hamawy’s hatred for America come from?

No media outlet has covered his past appearance at the highest profile Islamic terrorist trial in American history. Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman, known as the ‘Blind Sheikh’, had headed a Muslim Brotherhood splinter group terror organization in Egypt, before coming to America, where he raised money for Osama bin Laden and his Jihadist operations in Afghanistan.

In America, the Blind Sheikh fundraised at mosques while calling for terrorist attacks in this country and the destruction of the United States. Rahman ranted that Americans were “the descendants of apes and pigs” and urged “cut the transportation of their countries, tear it apart, destroy their economy, burn their companies, eliminate their interests, sink their ships, shoot down their planes, kill them on the sea, air, or land”.

The Sheikh’s supporters carried out terrorist attacks across Egypt. Others were responsible for the World Trade Center bombing in 1993 and Rahman was finally convicted of taking part in “a war of urban terrorism against the United States” that targeted the Statue of Liberty and other New York City landmarks. His supporters were caught preparing bombs and at Rahman’s trial, testimony was introduced about Rahman urging an informant to assassinate Egypt’s president.

Rahman’s defense team, led by Lynne Stewart, later convicted of providing material support to terrorists for relaying the terror sheikh’s messages encouraging more attacks, however brought out Hamawy to deny the informant’s claim. The question is why was Hamawy even there?

The setting was a van ride to an Islamic conference in Detroit. The trip had been arranged by

Sheikh Rahman, who had demanded a van because there would be six passengers on the trip. Hamawy, apparently sitting behind Rahman, was only one of four others invited to go along.

Emad Salem, the informant, had proposed his car, which seated five, but Rahman rejected it.

“Can you get us something bigger? We are going to be six. Can you get us a van?” he had demanded.

If Adam Hamawy were unimportant, Sheikh Rahman could have dropped him and taken the car. Instead he had insisted that the informant get a van to be able to accommodate all six of them.

Rahman wasn’t just going to conferences, he was traveling around to raise money for what would become Al Qaeda. The terrorists around him were paranoid about spies and security.

So what was Hamawy, now a congressional candidate, doing so close to the terror sheikh?

Why were the sheikh’s men not worried when Rahman talked about violence in Hamawy’s presence? An FBI informant had to work hard to penetrate Rahman’s circle while risking his life, and yet the med student was just casually sitting there.

I reached out to the congressional candidate to get some answers, but got no response.

It’s possible that these are two different men. But what are the odds of there being two different New Jersey med students named Adam Hisham Hamawy who were both born around 1969?

Why might Hamawy have been hanging around the ‘Blind Sheikh’ and riding with him to Detroit?

Rahman was an Egyptian who had his headquarters in Jersey City. Hamawy’s parents were Egyptian immigrants. Muslim Brotherhood members in Egypt tended to cluster around medicine and engineering, and to recruit promising college students, especially in those professions.

Patrick Fitzgerald, one of the federal prosecutors, summed up Hamawy’s testimony as follows.

“He told you that he took the van ride, he corroborated who was there, where everyone sat, and he told you that during the 18 hour trip, he doesn’t recall what was said. Hamamy told you that he didn’t recall Mubarak being mentioned, and then he was shown a transcript and he recalled it. He was also a witness, I submit, that didn’t want the defendant Rahman to look bad. He told you about how jihad would affect the economy and commerce in the Middle East, and eventually he backed off.” *

If this transcript is correct, then the prosecutor appeared to be alleging that Hamawy did not want to make an Islamic terrorist leader look bad and was protecting him while under oath.

That is a serious accusation and vastly at odds with the image that Hamawy, a plastic surgeon, cultivated as a “combat surgeon” even using a pseudo-military typeface on his campaign site..

While ‘Adam’ Hisham Hamawy has not gotten back to me about the ill-fated trip to Detroit with one of the most notorious Islamic terrorist leaders in America, any explanation of his testimony at the Blind Sheikh’s’ trial, or any denial that the references were to him, these are questions that must be answered. Members of Congress occupy powerful and responsible positions.

National security concerns alone arise when discussing terrorism and elected officials.

Yesterday, Hamawy appeared to have been in the company of a top Islamic terrorist. Today, he wants to dismantle the Department of Homeland Security, the military and our defenses against Islamic terrorism.

*In the transcript, Hamawy is referred to as “Ali Hamamy”, however in the New York Times story, about the testimony he is named as “Adam Hisham Hamawy… 26, a student at the New Jersey School of Medicine in Newark.”

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.