Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivienne Joy Murray's avatar
Vivienne Joy Murray
5d

This guy cannot be permitted to run for congress, THAT would be insane.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Stefan's avatar
Stefan
5d

The blind sheik's supporters were also responsible for the assassination of Rabbi Meir Kahane in 1990, arguably the first Islamic terrorist attack on US soil.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture