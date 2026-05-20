On Monday, the European Union announced sanctions on Israelis, including Daniella Weiss, the 80-year-old former mayor of a Jewish community in Judea and Samaria, and on Tuesday, it invited the Taliban, an Islamic terrorist group allied with Al Qaeda, to come to Brussels for talks.

“Extremisms and violence carry consequences,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned Israel. Obviously. And the consequence of extremism and violence is an invite to Brussels.

At least if you’re a Muslim terrorist.

Over the last decade, Islamic terrorists associated with ISIS, an Al Qaeda splinter group, have killed over 34 people in two bombing, four stabbings and one shooting in Brussels. Because of the constant Muslim terror threat, the Belgian army has been deployed to protect train stations, houses of worship and other potential terror targets from the terrorists being invited to Brussels.

Meanwhile the Israeli Jewish people and organizations sanctioned by the European Union like Regavim and Nahala have engaged in dangerous extremist behavior by opening new farms in Israel and suing on behalf of farmers in areas that the Muslim terrorists claim for themselves.

Regavim also had the chutzpah to publish a report disproving the lie that there is a campaign of ‘Jewish settler violence’ which in reality consists of radical NGOs funded by the EU staging clashes with local Jewish farmers and then demanding more money from the EU to fight them.

Even while inviting Islamic terrorists, the EU sanctioned an Israeli group for… writing reports.

The Taliban invite by the European Union Commission comes after the Taliban imposed Islamic Sharia laws banning girls from getting an education above the sixth grade, leaving the house without a male guardian and showing their faces or even speaking aloud in public.

So to accommodate the Taliban, the EU appointed Gilles Bertrand, a man, as its Special Envoy to the Taliban. Bertrand recently paid a visit to the Taliban as did another delegation led by Freddy Rosemont, also a man, and now the Taliban will return the favor by visiting Brussels.

And will hopefully refrain from bombing or stabbing anyone at least on this particular visit.

The European Commission spokesman argued that negotiating with the Taliban as if it were a government does not mean that the EU is actually recognizing the Taliban as a government.

In a technical distinction, the spokesman argued that they were only “technical talks.” But the Taliban have been invited actually, rather than technically, by the actual European Commission.

The same European Commission whose foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who is a woman and so will probably not be visiting the Taliban in Kabul, or will even be allowed to take part in the talks with the Taliban in Brussels, had demanded sanctions on Israeli elected officials and a suspension of some trade with the Jewish State over its fight against Islamic terrorism.

If you fight Islamic terrorists, the EU will sanction you, but if you are the terrorists, it will welcome you over for a visit.

Kallas had previously issued an empty plea to the Taliban, urging that “⁠Afghan territory ‌must not ‌be ​used ‌to threaten or ‌attack other countries” and asking the Taliban, or as she put it, “the ‌Afghan de facto authorities to take effective ⁠action ⁠against all terrorist groups operating in or from Afghanistan.” Since the Taliban are a terrorist group, that sort of thing is their job.

By referring to the Taliban as the “de facto authorities”, Kaja Kallas and the European Union preserve their plausible deniability that they are not ‘formally’ recognizing the Taliban. But the Taliban don’t care about formal diplomatic recognition, they care about money and power.

Much of this terrorism financing is laundered to the Taliban in the form of foreign aid.

The Trump administration shut down USAID and cut off much of the ‘humanitarian aid’ being used to finance the Taliban. (Freedom Center Investigates conducted an investigation documenting how $1.7 billion had been laundered by USAID through the UN through NGOs to a Taliban bank that helped drive the shutdown of USAID after it was seen by Elon Musk and over 1 million people.)

The European Union has however continued providing ‘humanitarian aid’ to Afghanistan with €161 million being dispatched last year as part of over €2 billions Euros since the original Taliban takeover.

Even while the European Union was inviting the Taliban to Brussels, the UN decided to, coincidentally, highlight the EU’s contributions to Afghanistan, including “4,300 Sharia compliant loans”.

Certainly whatever concessions the Taliban extract from the European Union in this latest round of talks will be “sharia compliant”. The Taliban have long maintained a Sharia system taxing American and European NGOs, including the United Nations, as well as other ‘infidels’ and using the revenue from what the United States and the European Union called humanitarian aid and the Taliban called ‘jizya’ or sharia mandated payments to Muslims by non-Muslims to fund its takeover of Afghanistan, its alliance with Al Qaeda and oppression of women.

“It is impossible to provide humanitarian assistance inside Afghanistan without engaging with the de facto authorities,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had already admitted.

The Taliban will ask the European Union for money and will receive it. In exchange the Taliban will take back a 100 or so Afghan ‘migrant’ terrorists and criminals. Then it will send 1,000 back to the European Union and demand twice as much aid in exchange for taking them back. The process will continue and even more of the European Union turns into Afghanistan. And the EU will sanction Israel for doing what it won’t by standing up to Islamic terrorism.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.