Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Eric R.'s avatar
Eric R.
2d

Europe is irredeemably Jewhating. Israel should wean itself off any trade with Europe and be ready to use military force against it, up to and including nuclear weapons if necessary.

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
2d

taliban deoderant for yer taliwacker

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