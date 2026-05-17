Sen. Bernie Sanders, an 84-year-old socialist politician whose previous position on technology was that he had no apps on his phone, didn’t seem to recognize the names of major platforms, and had a woman named ‘Melissa’ to tell him what he was doing, is suddenly interested in AI.

Anyone who thought that Bernie’s sudden hostility to AI was organic was disabused of the notion when the politician announced an event at the U.S. Capitol to discuss the “need for international cooperation” on AI featuring two Chinese scientists along with two members of the Future of Life Institute which has developed a growing interest in China’s role in AI.