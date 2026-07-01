Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Anna Marie's avatar
Anna Marie
1d

Don't they just kill ya though?! Yes, Chicago thugs have been at it in the streets & political offices for decades, probably 100 years, maybe longer.

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Paul Pikowsky's avatar
Paul Pikowsky
1d

I heard it here first.

Before we lay this at the feet of "progressives", it might help to remember that at one time it was lawful to beat your wife. It might have been considered bad behavior, but not always, and was a matter of style rather than substance. Looking back it is reminiscent of our modern confrontation with sharia and its admonitions about the proper ways to discipline women in marriages. It's not hard to imagine that the politics of domestic violence is making room for not embarrassing or enforcing the law against domestic abuse in Muslim communities.

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