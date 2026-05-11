Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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Capitan Kitty's avatar
Capitan Kitty
5h

Boycott Roblox!

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Suzanna Eibuszyc's avatar
Suzanna Eibuszyc
11h

What CAIR and the brutal Ridda Wars have in common.

Apostasy is met with a sword, Islam is sustained by violence from day one.

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