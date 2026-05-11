CAIR, an unindicted terrorist funding co-conspirator, whose chapter had previously targeted an art teacher in Minnesota over paintings of Mohammed, is now coming after a shark in sneakers and the children who enjoy spreading its memes on a gaming platform known as Roblox.

According to the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), the shark in sneakers is guilty of blasphemy for saying “porco Allah” or “Allah is a pig”. And so are the kids spreading memes of the shark, better known as ‘Tralalero Tralalá’ chanting “Allah is a pig”. (It rhymes in Italian.)

Worse still is ‘Bombardino Crocodilo’, a plane with a crocodile’s head, who likes ‘bombing Gaza’. In the original Italian, “non crede in Allah e ama le bombe”, doesn’t believe in Allah, but loves bombs. CAIR did not clarify whether crocodile planes should believe in the Islamic deity.

(Cartoon characters put out by Hamas, which has ties to CAIR, like a Mickey Mouse knock-off, a bee and a rabbit praise Allah and call for the genocide of non-Muslims, e.g., “you and I are laying the foundation for a world led by Islamist” and “I will finish off the Jews and eat them!”, so the Italian shark and crocodile would be expected to worship ‘Allah’ and kill non-Muslims.)

The children’s memes, known as ‘Italian Brainrot’, are big on absurdist rhymes that are meaningless to anyone who doesn’t speak Italian. “Tralalá”, the shark’s name, conveniently rhymes with “Allah”. It previously also describes god as a pig, but CAIR doesn’t object to that.

According to CAIR, mocking its deity is “hateful and discriminatory” and “ends up hurting marginalized communities and creating an unsafe environment for them.” Mocking Christianity, Judaism and every other religion however is fine, but mocking Allah makes Muslims “unsafe.”

This distorted effort to censor what Muslims consider to be ‘blasphemous’ under the guise of ‘victimhood’ reverses the reality. Mocking Islam doesn’t endanger Muslims, but it does pose a real threat of violence to cartoonists, including those massacred at the Charlie Hebdo magazine in France, from Muslim terrorists, and censorship and prison in much of the rest of the world.

The cartoon characters are AI generated and it’s quite possible that some of the nonsense verses are AI generated too in which case the blasphemy is AI generated as well. But Roblox, a massive global children’s gaming platform which has done little to stem pedophile abuses, rushed to appease CAIR, promising immediate censorship and action against the children.

CAIR has demanded that Roblox “identify and remove all ‘Italian Brainrot’ audio, chat, games” that have “blasphemous, or anti-Muslim/anti-Palestinian content”, automatically filter any further blasphemy against Islam so that Islam becomes the one religion that may not be mocked by cartoon sharks, planes with crocodile heads and the rest of the absurdist cartoon characters.

Roblox refuses to protect children against pedophiles, but is eager to censor kids for Islam.

“We take reports of discriminatory content extremely seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” Roblox promised. “We welcome dialogue with advocacy organizations like CAIR.”

CAIR’s founder had endorsed the Muslim terrorist massacres of Oct 7 and its advocacy has enabled terrorists and terrorist regimes. That’s whom Roblox chooses to dialogue with.

And by collaborating with CAIR, Roblox is potentially once again endangering children.

In Islam, ‘blasphemy’ is a crime that may be punishable by death. CAIR demanded that Roblox “provide transparency on the company’s moderation actions”. Any transparency that exposes information about children spreading memes mocking CAIR’s deity could endanger their lives.

Some of the ‘Italian Brainrot’ content actually came out of Indonesia: an Islamist state which incorporates the brutal dictates of Islamic ‘Sharia’ law into its abuses of human rights. Blasphemy against Islam can be punished by up to five years in prison. The Indonesian Ulama Council, an Islamist Sharia body of clerics that helps set government policy, wants harsher laws.

Wilhelmina Holle, a Christian schoolteacher, was accused of speaking negatively about Mohammed, the murderous warlord and pedophile who founded Islam. Such blasphemy accusations, often false, are routinely directed at Christians and other non-Muslims in Muslim majority nations like Indonesia. Muslim mobs assaulted a Christian village in Indonesia, destroying churches and assaulting Christians, and Wilhelmina was sent to prison.

Alexander Aan, an ex-Muslim living in Indonesia, was arrested and sentenced to prison for posting that Allah doesn’t exist. The local police chief revealed that Aan agreed to return to Islam, but “he has not performed an Islamic declaration of faith. Even if he does so, he still can’t escape from justice due to his blasphemous act.”

The Islamic Society Forum called for his execution. “He deserves the death penalty, even if he decides to repent. What he has done cannot be tolerated,” the Muslim Sharia group declared.

When CAIR claims that mocking Allah makes Muslims “unsafe”, the truth is that Islamic violence makes anyone poking fun at Islam extremely unsafe. Especially inside Muslim countries.

This is the kind of Islamic violence that Roblox could be exposing creators to by collaborating with CAIR. Many of those spreading the shark and crocodile memes could be children since 22% of Roblox users are under the age of 9, 23% are 9-12 years old, another 15% are 13-16 years old, while the remainder are adults. Those are the kids in the sights of the Islamists.

By partnering with CAIR, Roblox could be exposing children as young as 9 years old to violence, prison and even murder. As bad as Indonesia is, it is among the more “moderate” of Muslim countries compared to even more explicitly Islamic ones such as Pakistan, Qatar and Iran.

Roblox had been accused of exposing children to pedophiles, but exposing children to Islamists could be even worse. Parents should pressure Roblox to ensure that no information about the identities of those being targeted by CAIR’s blasphemy witchhunt will be revealed or leaked by insider employees to the Islamist organization as that could endanger the lives of children in America and around the world.

No child should be murdered by Islamists for sharing a shark or crocodile meme mentioning ‘Allah’. And no company should be engaging in “dialogue” with an Islamic organization like CAIR with ties to Islamic terrorism.

Roblox has failed in its duty to protect children from pedophiles. Now it’s failing in its duty to protect children against Islamic intolerance and violence. Instead it’s giving in to theocracy and putting the lives of children in danger for the crime of having a cartoon shark mock ‘Allah’.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.