Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacqueline Bocian's avatar
Jacqueline Bocian
1d

Superb article (as usual) and most enlightening. Where are the feminist/women's organizations? Oddly silent!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Greenfield
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
1d

Exposing the nefarious behavior of Muslims ☪️ is imperative for the education of the woke regressive Leftist useful idiots.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture