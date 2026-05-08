Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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John Galt III's avatar
John Galt III
11h

No one loves money like a Communist.

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Michael Schrage's avatar
Michael Schrage
6h

in fairness, sanders has always been a socialist hypocrite,,,but steyer and khanna really do live up/down to the trope that if progressives didn't have double standards, they'd have no standards at all....all three are affirmations that there is no measurable correlation between character and credentials....

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