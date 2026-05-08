During the California gubernatorial debate, Tom Steyer, who is a billionaire, claimed that the billionaires are out to get him.

“The billionaires and corporations are spending big in this race to oppose me and to support the other people on this stage,” he claimed.

This same statement is made by every radical or populist politicians in any race above the level of dog catcher, but when it’s being made by a billionaire candidate whose only reason for running in any race is being a billionaire, eyebrows go up.

If Steyer were just a working class Bay Area millionaire like Gov. Gavin Newsom or Rep. Ro Khanna, no one would have let him run for office while looking the way he does and talking the way he does. But where Newsom got his money from the Getty billionaire family and Khanna was plugged into the billionaires of Silicon Valley, including former Jeffrey Epstein associate Reid Hoffman, as a billionaire himself, Steyer was able to skip the line, put $133 million on the table and buy himself a place.

Steyer explained that he’s a billionaire who hates billionaires. “I’m the billionaire who wants to tax other billionaires.”

The billionaire who hates billionaires is backed by the Bernie Sanders anti-billionaire political operation, Our Revolution, which is confusingly also funded by billionaires.

“We’ve never endorsed a billionaire — but Tom Steyer is using his position to upset the system,” Our Revolution argued. “Yes, Tom Steyer is a billionaire. But it matters what he is doing with that power: pushing for taxes on the wealthy, expanding universal programs, and dismantling corporate influence in our politics.”

Our Revolution executive director Joseph Geevarghese told The Intercept that Steyer “been a partner in the movement. Most billionaires have used their wealth and privilege to lock in the status quo. And Tom is doing the opposite.”

The Intercept is funded by Pierre Omidyar, the founder of eBay, a billionaire, and the 245th richest man in the world, whose publication has aggressively backed Sanders and the far left.

After Revolution’s endorsement of Steyer, The Intercept rushed out a story defending the move.

The Intercept had significant overlaps with the Sanders campaign with Briahna Joy Gray, Bernie’s National Press Secretary, originally serving as the senior politics editor for The Intercept.after churning out pieces promoting the Sanders presidential campaign.

After his failed presidential bid in 2016, there were mass resignations at Our Revolution when Bernie’s campaign manager took over the group and was accused of planning to solicit donations from none other than Tom Steyer. Now Our Revolution is backing Steyer.

Our Revolution’s people wearing “Defund Oligarchs” t-shirts then posed arm in arm with Steyer.

“Our Revolution organizers got to hang with Tom Steyer at the Make Polluters Pay event,” Our Revolution claimed about its event with a guy who made his money in oil and gas, and claimed that “the energy was real.”

The only reason that Our Revolution is backing is because he’s a billionaire. Steyer has no energy, no principles and made his money doing all the things that Our Revolution opposes.

But then again, the same people complaining about billionaires used to complain about millionaires.

Until they themselves became millionaires.

“Nobody should earn more than a million dollars,” Bernie Sanders had declared in 1974.

He ran for office complaining about all the millionaires in Congress.

When Bernie Sanders first ran for that body, he whined that the Senate was full of millionaires serving “the interests of corporations and big business —- their fellow millionaires.”

“Either they are millionaires to begin with or they get it from the corporations,” he groused.

Then Sen. Bernie Sanders became a millionaire with ‘Our Revolution’, an apparently ghostwritten book, published by Holtzbrinck, an ex-Nazi German publisher operating under the name Macmillan, run by Stefan von Holtzbrinck, whose net worth is estimated at $6.2 billion.

Bernie got the money “from the corporations” and didn’t turn it over to ‘the people’.

“I wrote a best-selling book,” he snapped when he was asked about it. “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”

The opposition to billionaires is every bit as sincere as the opposition to millionaires was.

Sen. Sanders teamed up with Rep. Ro Khanna, estimated by Business Insider to be the 14th wealthiest member of Congress and listed as the 3rd most active stock trader in Congress, who co-chaired Bernie’s campaign, to introduce a wealth tax on billionaires.

Not poor millionaires like them.

Rep. Ro Khanna, one of the contenders to replace Bernie in the ‘populist’ billionaires and millionaires against billionaires movement, also endorsed Steyer. And cut an ad for him.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, the 21st wealthiest man in the Senate, who was estimated to have made $1.7 million in the stock market, also endorsed Steyer, and then went back to complaining about the “billionaire-backed scheme to capture and control the Supreme Court.“

Now the billionaires against billionaires, who are also funded by billionaires, are going to put forward a billionaire to stop the billionaires, because the only ones who can save us from the billionaires are the billionaires.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.