Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

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George Williams Unsupervised's avatar
George Williams Unsupervised
3d

"Repatriating" these people is insane. Erdogan is clearly a Salafist and Turkey is increasingly hostile to the US and Europe. Our government is so large that even in a Trump Administration that has shown more discipline than perhaps any other, one hand does not know what the other is doing. In this case, cutting our throat by importing more Salafists into our population.

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Surak's avatar
Surak
3d

For the record, the "Greater Syria" cited in the article, often an excuse for grievance by the islamoleft, is the old province of the Ottoman Empire that included the entire Levant, meaning present-day Syria plus Lebanon plus Jordan plus Israel. They claim that "Palestine is nothing but southern Syria" (wow). And as I like to add, Jews are the true Palestinians.

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