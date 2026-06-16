Los Angeles County is struggling with a massive budget crunch. Sales taxes are rising to over 10% in some areas and many departments are being cut down the line. But those challenges are not coming so much from the massive wildfires that devastated Los Angeles, but from the even more massive tide of sexual abuse complaints. What does it say that sex abuse lawsuits have done twice as much damage to LA as the fires?

“This is not a one-year, not even a one-decade impact. We anticipate that we will be paying hundreds of millions of dollars every year until 2030, and then millions more each year through fiscal year 2050,” Los Angeles County CEO Davenport had warned.

County lawyers had previously warned that “If all those cases were to proceed to verdict, the estimated liability could be in the tens of billions of dollars and bankrupt the county.”

Paying off the sex abuse claims from as far back as 40 years ago will require LA to issue bonds, divert money from reserve funds and make deep cuts in its budgets for the next 25 years.

That $4 billion settlement over alleged abuses in county juvenile halls and foster homes, the largest in the county’s history, makes up nearly 9% of the county’s $47.9 billion budget. The Los Angeles school board approved $250 million in bonds just to cover the sex abuse claims on top of $500 million that had already been approved.

Now, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is warning that 81% of claims may be fraudulent and is asking a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to stop payments on the over 11,000 claims.

Could anyone have seen that coming?

With over 11,000 claims and over $4 billion in payouts so far, it would seem reasonable that hundreds of sex abusers had also been named and are being arrested and prosecuted. The actual number in Los Angeles was 2. Not 2,000 or 200. Only 2.

As of 2023, the LA County DA’s office was reviewing the cases of two men, one of whom had allegedly groped a 17-year-old back in 2006, among 21 employees who had been placed on leave. As of now, there has yet to be any word of action actually being taken against them.

Either 2 men, or at best 21, molested thousands of teens, or there has been a massive failure of accountability. But more likely the actions of the California legislature unleashed a massive fraud. Local TV channels were filled with ads for lawyers promising big payouts and the lawsuits could be filed based on little to no evidence based on events that had happened in the 1980s.

One law firm, bragging that it was part of the “$500 million club” of the “National Academy of Sexual Abuse Lawyers” (no such organization appears to exist) even solicited clients by offering “cash advances” on their cases. Plaintiffs could get money just for making an allegation.

Lawsuits could be filed even if there had been no complaint, arrest or prosecution at the time of the alleged abuse. Little more was needed than the word of an individual and perhaps ‘corroboration’ from one of their friends. While there were real abuses and real victims, the wave of thousands of complaints made them all but impossible to seriously investigate.

AB 218 was proposed by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, whose husband, a former fellow assemblyman, had to step down after being sued for sexual assault. Law firms and lawyers represent a not insignificant part of her donor base. And that of many politicians.

While the law firms expect to reap a fortune from these lawsuits, it’s unclear how much the victims, real or fictional, will even end up with, but most of it will go to the ambulance chasers.

Contingency fee rates fall between 33% to 60% of most such settlements. With the species of aggressive law firms spending millions on marketing alone, it’s a safe bet that the fee rate will be on the higher side and that at least $2 billion of the $4 billion settlement will go to the lawyers.

But the more likely scenario is that the law firms will take a majority of the cash.

Any actual victims will have to split the money with an army of fraudsters drawn by the ads and will receive a tiny percentage of the settlement after the lawyers and scam artists cash in. After the lawyers take 60% and the 70% of scammers take the rest, the victims may be left with 12%.

The law firms can be expected to pass the money back to the California legislators who enabled their money grab. While counties raise taxes and local schools cut services, the politicians responsible for this planned disaster will see contributions to their campaigns and ‘dark money’ donations to their 501(c)(3) social welfare nonprofits from those same law firms.

In the name of justice.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.