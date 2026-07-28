Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The One's avatar
The One
4h

Ships using a false flag was normal naval war practice then.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture