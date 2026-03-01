Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

Trajectories by Daniel Greenfield

February 2026

January 2026

The U.S. Spent 25 Years Trying to Deport a Somali Man Who Molested a 10-Year-Old Girl
The system is broken
  Daniel Greenfield
UN Official Who Financed Murder of Teenage Girl on Gaza Board
"You put on a headscarf and bowed to the ayatollahs"
  Daniel Greenfield
This Is How the Deal Lets Hamas Keep Its Weapons and Stay in Power
"They want peace. They want a better economic future for their families."
  Daniel Greenfield
Cannibalism in China's Cultural Revolution
Mothers begged for the lives of their children. “Please leave me one.”
  Daniel Greenfield
Should We Fund Aid Through the UN?
A few days before New Year’s Eve, when hardly anyone was paying attention, State Department officials visited Geneva and signed a $2 billion aid deal…
  Daniel Greenfield
America's Disastrous Intervention in Somalia Began With a Fake Famine
A brief disastrous history
  Daniel Greenfield
A Timeline of Somali Terror Plots in America
"I only think about jihad everywhere I go”
  Daniel Greenfield
