Iran Has Been at War With Us for 47 Years
“America can’t do a damn thing against us,” the ayatollahs mocked us as they killed our people.
Mar 1
Daniel Greenfield
February 2026
The New Constitution of 'Palestine' Shows it's a Racist Terror Tyranny at War With the World
A supremacist document calling for dominion over non-Arabs and non-Muslims
Feb 16
Daniel Greenfield
Japan's Muslim Migration Crisis
Over 100 mosques and 420,000 Muslims
Feb 12
Daniel Greenfield
A New Virginia Law Asks if Criticism of Islam is 'Islamophobia'
The vital distinction between hatred of Islam and of Muslims
Feb 8
Daniel Greenfield
Is the UN Really Going Bankrupt?
“Imminent financial collapse"
Feb 5
Daniel Greenfield
January 2026
The U.S. Spent 25 Years Trying to Deport a Somali Man Who Molested a 10-Year-Old Girl
The system is broken
Jan 29
Daniel Greenfield
UN Official Who Financed Murder of Teenage Girl on Gaza Board
"You put on a headscarf and bowed to the ayatollahs"
Jan 27
Daniel Greenfield
This Is How the Deal Lets Hamas Keep Its Weapons and Stay in Power
"They want peace. They want a better economic future for their families."
Jan 23
Daniel Greenfield
Cannibalism in China's Cultural Revolution
Mothers begged for the lives of their children. “Please leave me one.”
Jan 18
Daniel Greenfield
Should We Fund Aid Through the UN?
A few days before New Year’s Eve, when hardly anyone was paying attention, State Department officials visited Geneva and signed a $2 billion aid deal…
Jan 15
Daniel Greenfield
America's Disastrous Intervention in Somalia Began With a Fake Famine
A brief disastrous history
Jan 12
Daniel Greenfield
A Timeline of Somali Terror Plots in America
"I only think about jihad everywhere I go”
Jan 8
Daniel Greenfield
